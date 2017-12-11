There’s a new app allowing Irish people to discover the popularity of their name over the years

THIS is a great way to find out about the history of your name.

The Central Statistics Office has today launched an application that allows people to track the popularity of their name throughout the last 50 years.

The app (available here) charts the history of each name from the 1960’s up to the present day.

It also allows you to download and print a ‘name certificate’ which gives statistics for individual names.

Users can also enter a name and year of birth to see how many babies were registered with that name, and how their name ranked in that year.