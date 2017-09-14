Champion Irish greyhound tests positive for cocaine three times

A CHAMPION Irish greyhound tested positive for cocaine three times on separate occasions, it has emerged.

The Irish Greyhound Board said Clonbrien Hero tested positive for Benzoylecgonine on three occasions over June and July this year.

Benzoylecgonine is the main compound found in cocaine, and it’s believed the Class A drug has a similar impact on dogs as it does on humans.

The greyhound, trained by Graham Holland and owned by Kay Murphy, won the prestigious Irish Laurels race in 28 seconds at Curraheen Park, Cork, on July 22 this year.

The prize money for the race was €30,000.

Speaking on Morning Ireland this morning on RTÉ, Gerard Dollard the Chief Executive of the Irish Greyhound Board said the organisation had ‘upped its game’ in recent years in terms of testing dogs for medication and doping.

Mr Dollard said that if the tests do result in ‘adverse analytic findings’ the results are published and are sent to a separate independent control committee, who then investigate whether there is a case to pursue.

“At this point in time, in relation to Clonbrien Hero, there has been adverse analytical findings and no further assumption should be made beyond that point.

“The case will now go forward to the control committee, who will deal with the matter as they see fit,” he said.

Mr Dollard also said that any prize money won by a dog who has tested positive for a drug is frozen, and they cannot race again until a clear drug test is passed.

Speaking on the issue of doping in the greyhound industry, Mr Dollard said it is an issue all sports are battling.

“All sports – animal and human – have been battling with the whole area of doping and medication.

“The Irish Greyhound Board is well equipped to deal with it, is dealing with it, and I think people can have confidence that the industry is robust and the integrity of the sport is without question.”