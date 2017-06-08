‘I’ll tell my daughter what her father did’ – London Bridge terrorist’s Irish wife breaks silence

THE wife of one of the London Bridge attackers as broken her silence in an emotional statement saying she’ll have to tell her daughter what her father did.

Charisse O’Leary, 38 from an Irish family in east London, wed one of the London Bridge terrorists Rachid Redouane in Ireland in November 2012.

They has been living together in Rathmines, south Dublin.

But Ms O’Leary, a care worker, and Redouane, a pastry chef, separated six months ago, maintaining contact solely for their young daughter.

In a statement, Ms O’Leary said: “My heartfelt thoughts go out to all those murdered or injured in the events of June 3 2017.

“I am deeply shocked, saddened and numbed by the actions of my ex partner who has killed and injured so many innocent people.

“Since discovering that it was Rachid that was responsible I have shed many tears for the people caught up in this horrific incident.

“Rachid and I have been separated for six months.

“We have a beautiful young daughter, that for the last six months has been our only bond and reason for contact.

“My thoughts and efforts now are with trying to bring up my daughter with the knowledge that someday I will have to try and explain to her why her father did what he did.

“I wish to make it absolutely clear, so there can be no doubt, I condemn his actions and do not support the beliefs he held that led to him committing this atrocity.”

Redouane was found in possession of an Irish ID card after he was shot dead by police following the attack, which he obtained from Irish authorities after he married Ms O’Leary in Dublin.

Redouane’s two accomplices Khuram Butt and Youssef Zaghba were also shot dead by Metropolitan Police eight minutes after the trip initiated the terror attack on London Bridge last Saturday.

At 22.08pm on Saturday, June 3, a hired white Renault van travelled north to south on London Bridge and mounted the pavement, which collided with pedestrians before they abandoned the vehicle.

The three attackers, armed with knives, continued into the Borough Market area, stabbing numerous people.

Eight people were killed, and 48 people were taken to hospital, 36 of whom are currently being cared for in London hospitals with 18 remaining in a critical condition.

To date there are no known Irish victims or casualties.