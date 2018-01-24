London
Check out young Northern Irish footballer’s inspired goal celebration

January 24, 2018 By  Irish Post
Thomas Foster of Tullycarnet (Image: South Belfast Youth League)

A YOUNG footballer from Northern Ireland has given Premier League players a run for their money – when it comes to goal celebrations.

Thomas Foster of Tullycarnet FC got himself on the scoresheet in his side’s recent under-13 cup final against Rosario.

The well-worked goal saw the 12-year-old direct the ball into an empty net after the opposing keeper failed to collect a cross, but while the finish was pretty standard, the celebration was inspired.

More Sport:

Check it out below…

Tullycarnets Thomas Foster approves of this goal scored by himself! 10/10 for the celebration! ⚽️👏 Tullycarnet FC Tullycarnet Community Football Club – Youth Soccer AM Belfast Live Sport

Posted by South Belfast Youth Football Invitational League on Tuesday, January 23, 2018

 

Cheeky, but we like it!

Thomas was also celebrating at full time, with his goal helping Tullycarnet to victory in the Under-13 Supplementary Cup Final at Bangor FC’s ground.

The competition is run by the South Belfast Youth Football League, which comprises teams from under-10 up to under-19 and is run by volunteers.

League chairman Robert Johnston described Thomas as ‘lightning fast’, adding that the talented forward is in contention to make their league select team this year.

If he has the skills to match the celebrations, he’ll go far!

For more information on the South Belfast Youth League, click here.

Belfastfeaturedsoccer
Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

