Cheeky calendar shows Ireland’s farmers as you’ve never seen them before

October 11, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The saucy snaps of Ireland’s farmers are all for a good cause. (Picture: Irish Farmers Calendar)

IRELAND’s farmers have come together and stripped off their tops for new photos like you’ve never seen before. 

The saucy snaps from the 2018 Irish Farmers Calendar are all for a good cause as the proceeds supports Bóthar, an Irish charity working to combat global poverty and hunger.

Kettlebells? The cheeky pictures have been coined as ‘agrei-porn.’ (Picture: Irish Farmers Calendar)

Christened ‘agri-porn’ by Irish television’s Ryan Tubridy, the calendar has received orders from the US, Australia, Britain, Germany, Brazil, France, Hong Kong and South Africa, with an international audience hungry to see the charms of Ireland’s farms.

The farmers are from across Ireland. (Picture: Irish Farmers Calendar)

Shot in Croan Cottages and Farm in Co Kilkenny, the calendar features farmer-tanned hunks from Cork, Kilkenny, Wexford, Tipperary, Roscommon, Derry and Dublin, as they appear in their full glory along with goats, hens, a French bulldog, sheep, rabbits, peacocks and pigs.

Now in its ninth year, creator Ciara Ryan said the interest in the calendar is exceeding previous years, with the first order for the 2018 calendar coming in from Tucson, Arizona.

Pug Life: The calendars will be available across Britain by the end of the month. (Picture: Irish Farmers Calendar)

Both Ciara Ryan and photographers Jan Golden and Ian Shipley have been taken aback with the response,

Ian said: “All the lads were brilliant and managed to keep smiling despite being a bit cold minus their shirts.”

The calendar is available from www.farmercalendar.com for €10.99 and will be available in Calendar Club stores in Ireland and the Britain later this month. 

Erica Doyle Higgins
