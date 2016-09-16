Cheltenham racecourse owners begin legal action against Travellers who have set up camp on their land

CHELTENHAM racecourse owners have commenced legal proceedings against a group of Travellers who have set up camp on their land.

Ian Renton, Regional Director of Cheltenham and South West Region at Jockey Club racecourses, confirmed to The Irish Post today that they are taking legal action.

“A group of Travellers are currently trespassing on the racecourse property. We have commenced legal proceedings for their removal,” he said.

A total of 31 caravans arrived at property belonging to Cheltenham Racecourse on Wednesday.

Gloucestershire Police said they had spoken with group who are planing to leave this weekend.

“The Travellers arriving at Cheltenham Racecourse was first reported to us at 7pm on Wednesday,” a police spokesperson said.

“At 9.30pm, there were a total of 31 caravans on the site. The Travellers have been spoken to by an officer who claim they will be there for three days.

“They have positioned themselves in a corner at the site as to not obstruct anything.

“No criminal offences have been reported to us in connection with their arrival. It’s privately owned land so it is up to the land owner to have them moved on,” the spokesperson added.

The first meeting of the season at Cheltenham takes place on October 21.