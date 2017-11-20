Child arrested after man in his 50s brutally stabbed to death in rural Ireland

A JUVENILE male has been arrested after a man was brutally stabbed to death in rural Co. Offaly yesterday.

The victim, aged in his 50s, was found with serious stab wounds after emergency services were called to a house on Green Road in Ballyfore, near Edenderry at around 8pm.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of people were in the house at the time, Gardaí said.

A male youth has now been arrested in relation to the incident.

He was taken to Tullamore Garda Station where he is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The house in Ballyfore has been sealed off to allow for the Garda Technical Bureau to carry out a forensic examination of the scene.

The State Pathologist has also been notified.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that an incident room has been set up at Tullamore Garda Station.