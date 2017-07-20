London
Childhood home of former Taoiseach Charles Haughey on sale in Ireland

July 20, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Charlie Haughey grew up in the home after moving from Mayo as a young boy (Picture: Daft.ie/RollingNews.ie)

THE CHILDHOOD home of former Irish Prime Minister Charles Haughey is up for sale after more than 80 years in the family.

The property – 12 Belton Park Road, Donnycarney, Dublin 9 – is where the former Taoiseach grew up after moving from Mayo at a young age.

It is now on the market for just under €400,000 (£350,000).

Charlie Haughey was born in Castlebar in 1925 and served as Taoiseach between 1987 and 1992.

He died of prostate cancer in June 2006, aged 80, and was honoured with a state funeral, which a quarter of a million people watched live.

Picture: Daft.ie

His younger brother, Fr Eoghan Haughey, 82 – an Oblate priest – passed away last year.

Charles Haughey’s son Sean has put the home on the market following the passing of his father’s final sibling, Maureen Haughey.

The house is extended three bedroom home close to the Malahide Road within short distance of Dublin Airport.

Picture: Daft.ie

Built in the 1930s, original features such as high ceilings and open fireplaces have been kept despite renovations.

The ground floor comprises of an entrance porch, hall, sitting room, living room, extended kitchen and a guest bathroom.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, a front garden with driveway for off street parking and garage leads to a pedestrian entrance.

Picture: Daft.ie

A rear garden is south westerly facing and is not directly visible to neighbours.

Beaumont Hospital, DART services, shops and East Point Business Park are all within walking distance.

12 Belton Park Road, Donnycarney, Dublin 9 is available via Quillsen Fairview for €397, 500. A brochure can be viewed here.

