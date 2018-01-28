Children’s choir pay beautiful tribute to Dolores O’Riordan

A CHOIR in New York City have shared their version of The Cranberries’ Dreams.

PS22 Chorus is a group of 5th-grade children who perform covers of popular songs and covers and their gorgeous rendition of Dreams is no different.

The group have appeared on Oprah, Nightline, Good Morning America, The Today Show, MTV and Sesame Street due to their singing abilities and it has to be said, they really do Dolores’ song justice.

The group of 10-year-olds are run and trained by Gregg Breinberg, who practises with the children and shares covers on Facebook.

Chorus PS22 put their talents to good use in covering The Cranberries’ Dreams, saying they were paying ‘touching tribute’ to Dolores O’Riordan.

This video needs to be seen to believed…