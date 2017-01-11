A chip shop in Ireland has created a whopping 5lb burger and one Irishman was brave enough to try it

AN IRISH chipper famed for making huge portions of food has created a whopping 5lb burger and one Waterford man attempted to finish it.

Aaron’s Takeaway in Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary created the whopper burger out of 14 beef burgers and three bun slices, suitably named the Notorious Megaburger.

While they have previously made whopper wraps, this was the first time someone attempted to eat the Megaburger.

But one brave customer fancied his chances against the burger and dropped in to try it.

“It was bound to happen one day,” a spokesperson for the takeaway said. “Damien Blackmore from Waterford has dropped in for the biggest burger.”

So how did Damien fare?

According to Aaron’s Takeaway, Damien got 10 burger patties in before he stopped, which is3.75lbs of meat and the equivalent of 15 Quarter Pounders.

See the post in full here…

IT WAS BOUND TO HAPPEN ONE DAY

DAMIEN BLACKMORE FROM WATERFORD CITY HAS DROPPED IN FOR THE BIGGEST BURGER AARONS HAS EVER MADE

THE 84 OUNCE

5.25 LB “NOTORIOUS MEGABURGER

GOODLUCK DAMIEN😎😎😎😎 Posted by Aarons Takeaway Kilsheelan on Monday, 9 January 2017