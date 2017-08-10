Chris O’Dowd convinces America that Roscommon are the greatest GAA side ever…with hilarious results

CHRIS O’Dowd actually played for Roscommon as a goalkeeper – so you’d think the actor would be a reliable source on all things GAA.

The Moone Boy star appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week and bragged about Roscommon’s football team being Ireland’s greatest – despite a 0-09 – 4-19 loss to Mayo on Monday.

O’Dowd was in hilarious form as he chatted to host Colbert, whose family has roots in Co. Roscommon itself.

But despite his Rossie roots, it appears Colbert wasn’t aware that he was being had.

“Your accent betrays that you’re a foreigner. You’re not from around here stranger. I understand you’re from Roscommon,” Colbert told O’Dowd, who is promoting his new film Get Shorty.

“Roscommon is nice,” O’Dowd said. “A lot of bog. A lot of peat. If you’re into soil, it’s really the place for you.

“You probably don’t know this but we have the best football team in Ireland… I mean Gaelic Football, which is a sport for… strong men.

“I played a bit because I was tall, which is a big advantage.”

It wasn’t all fibs from Chris though – he was actually a handy goalie back in the day as a Roscommon junior goalkeeper.

Need proof? Check out his epic performance below…