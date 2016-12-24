London
It’s only Christmas, but you’ll not believe what this Belfast shop is selling

December 24, 2016 By  Irish Post
They just couldn’t wait… (Image: Paul Connolly)

THE FESTIVE season is upon us – shop shelves are lined with selection boxes, Yankee candles and Lynx Africa gift sets.

However one Irish shop has already been clearing its shelves of Christmas wares in preparation for another major holiday.

We’ve still got New Year’s Day, Valentine’s Day and St Patrick’s Day to come first, but the Centra store in Belfast’s Great Victoria Street has already got Cadbury’s Creme Eggs on sale.

Yep, there they are, next to the Christmas candy canes and wrapping paper.

Two for £1 – bargain! (Image: Paul Connolly)
There they are, right in front of the Christmas wrapping paper (Image: Paul Connolly)

I mean come on lads, I’m still tasting that Starbucks pumpkin spiced latte from Halloween – at least let us finish the Quality Street first before foisting the Creme Eggs on us.

The seasonal treat is usually only on sale from January 1 until Easter (which, at April 16 is not even particularly early in 2017) but one shopper snapped these pictures at the Belfast store on December 23.

Not only are they available early, but at a knockdown price of £1 for two instead of £1.20 – who says Christian holidays are become too secular and commercialised?

However this store isn’t the only one cracking on with early egg sales, as these Twitter posts show:

The slogan for Creme Eggs is ‘The Hunt is On’ – it’s not going to be a particularly difficult hunt by the looks of it…

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

