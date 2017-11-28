London
News

City of London on lockdown as armed police investigate suspicious vehicle

November 28, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Police have closed the area around St Mary Axe as they investigate a suspicious vehicle.

THE CITY of London Police have closed the area around St Mary Axe as they investigate a suspicious vehicle. 

Armed police are currently at the scene, close to the ‘Gherkin’ high rise building, where it’s understood police carried out a controlled explosion.

“The incident was reported to us at 11.32am on Tuesday (28 November) and officers are on scene awaiting the arrival of specialist units,” City Police said.

The scene at St Mary Axe as police closed the surrounding streets.
(Picture: Ryan Price/The Irish Post)

“Road closures are currently in place in the surrounding area and people are advised to find different routes.”

On Twitter, users shared images of the scene.

 

UPDATE: City of London Police have said all road closures have been lifted and the vehicle has been deemed non-suspicious.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested for possession of false identity documents.

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

