City of London on lockdown as armed police investigate suspicious vehicle

THE CITY of London Police have closed the area around St Mary Axe as they investigate a suspicious vehicle.

Armed police are currently at the scene, close to the ‘Gherkin’ high rise building, where it’s understood police carried out a controlled explosion.

“The incident was reported to us at 11.32am on Tuesday (28 November) and officers are on scene awaiting the arrival of specialist units,” City Police said.

“Road closures are currently in place in the surrounding area and people are advised to find different routes.”

On Twitter, users shared images of the scene.

#gherkin picture from next door building. This is during lunch only armed police on the streets. pic.twitter.com/ILVlC8JJJ1 — fitsiv (@fitsiv1) November 28, 2017

Robot investigation the bomb scare at the #Gherkin pic.twitter.com/jH6gbMcj9n — Charlie (@charlieharris89) November 28, 2017

Bomb disposal unit at St. Mary’s Axe in London. #Gherkin pic.twitter.com/jCfjV7JeEk — Ashley Rose (@Ashleyrose66) November 28, 2017

UPDATE: City of London Police have said all road closures have been lifted and the vehicle has been deemed non-suspicious.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested for possession of false identity documents.