‘It is clearly a mess’ – O’Leary says Ryanair working hard to fix flight cancellation chaos

RYANAIR CEO Michael O’Leary has said the airline’s cancelled flights is ‘clearly a mess’ but they are working hard to fix the problem.

The airline announced on Friday, September 15 that they were to cancel 40-50 flights a day for the next six weeks to allocate annual leave for cabin crew and pilots.

Mr O’Leary made the comments earlier today to Sky News’ Dublin correspondent Darren McCaffrey at Ryanair Headquarters in the Irish city.

Speaking to the broadcaster, Mr O’Leary said: “We sincerely apologise and we’re working hard very hard at the moment to make sure we finalise the list of flight cancellations which will affect less than two per cent of our customers, and also look after those customers who have been disrupted.”

Mr O’Leary said a full list of the airline’s cancelled flights will be available this afternoon.

The CEO also said that, ‘everyone who is entitled to full compensation will receive full compensation. ‘

Mr O’Leary also insisted that the cancelled flights were not because pilots were quitting but because the airline is ‘giving pilots lots of holidays over the next couple of months.’

“It is clearly a mess, but in the context of an operation where we operate 2,500 flights everyday, it’s reasonably small.

“But that doesn’t take away from the inconvenience to people whose flights have been cancelled.”