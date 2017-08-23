London
British climber, 60, missing on Kerry mountain found dead

British climber, 60, missing on Kerry mountain found dead

August 23, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter. (Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A 60-year-old British climber missing on a Kerry mountain has been found dead. 

According to Radio Kerry, the man’s body had been located earlier this evening by search and rescue teams.

Previously, a 30 strong search team from the Dingle coastguard and mountain rescue teams in an effort to find a British climber on the Dingle peninsula.

The unnamed climber last made contact with his wife yesterday, August 22, around 3pm as he attempted to climb Mount Brandon.

There had been no contact from the climber, and Dingle Coastguard along with Kerry Mountain Rescue are currently involved in the search to locate him.

The experienced climber parked his car at Mullaghveal at the base of Brandon Peak yesterday, August 22, before setting out.

After the 3pm call to his wife, he said he’d be in hourly contact to update her, but the battery went flat on his phone.

The search was called off last night due to thick fog but resumed at first light.

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

