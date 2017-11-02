London
Close-knit community in shock as man dies in quad bike incident in Ireland

November 2, 2017 By  Gerard Donaghy
(Image: iStock)

A MAN in his 40s has died following a quad bike incident in Ireland this evening.

The incident occurred just before 5pm in Plumbridge, Co. Tyrone.

A rapid response paramedic, accident & emergency crew and an air ambulance attended the scene.

More News:

A spokesman told Belfast Live: “We got a call shortly before 5pm regarding an incident involving a man in his 40s who was involved in an accident with a quad bike.”

He added: “No one was taken from the scene.”

Daniel McAleer, Sinn Féin MLA for West Tyrone, said the local community was in shock at the news.

“I have spoken to local people and there is a palpable sense of shock,” he said.

“Plumbridge and the Glenelly Valley are close-knit communities where everyone knows each other through farming, work and community activities.

“The death occurred earlier this evening so the precise details are still emerging.

“However, at this stage I want to extend my sympathy and condolences to the dead man’s family at this tragic time.”

Gerard Donaghy
