Hicks Sausages Leaderboard
Co-operation Ireland legal dinner marks 20th anniversary in London

May 31, 2017 By  Malcolm McNally
Sophie Connors and Judith Murray were supporting the evening. Photo – Malcolm McNally

THE 20th annual Co-operation Ireland Legal Dinner, celebrating 20 years of support from the legal community, took place at Dorchester Hotel on Park Lane.

Following the huge success of the 2016 event which raised over £50,000 for Co-operation Ireland, this year’s dinner attracted another large attendance.

The black tie event commenced with a Champagne reception, which was followed by a special 20th anniversary dinner, created by the Dorchester’s executive chef Henry Brosi to mark the occasion.

The evening also featured an auction and music and dancing to the band Ceilidh Generation.

Co-operation Ireland is an all-island peace-building charity.

Since it was established in 1979 as Co-operation North, it has worked to encourage and promote interaction, dialogue and practical collaboration within Northern Ireland and between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Pictured here are some of those who attended…

Laura Warton, author Kevin Cahill and Eva McHale
Ben Barrett and Vince Power
Co-operation Ireland CEO Peter Sheridan and David Boyce from Tourism Ireland
Jae Channa, Kamal Dhanak, Beverley Foster, Greg Newton and Andrea Taylor from the Color Company
Marita Quigley, Francis McGinley and Sarah Murphy from the Irish Post
Aisling Hillary, Sean Kennedy and Caroline McLoughlin
Mary Heaney, Sean Doran and Orlagh Doherty
Pat and Doreen Doherty and Seamus Carr
Charles Malpass and Cliona O'Tuama
Ciara Buckley and John Beechinor
David Boyce and Vanessa Markey from Tourism Ireland and Roger Chadwick
