Cog’s Corner: Obahar is a great prospect for club and county

THE London Minor League Final was played on Saturday afternoon in Greenford between Parnells and TCG/Tara.

After a hard battle, Parnells deservedly won it by 1 12 to 1 06. The first half was a tight affair.

Both defences were well organised and scores hard to come by, with Parnells leading 1 04 to 1 02. Parnells started the second half stronger after a half time team chat from Tony Griffin, kicking some good scores with some great team play led by No.8 Josh Obahar who in my opinion is a fantastic prospect for the club and county.

TCG/Tara never gave up and finished strongly but Parnells were deserved winners. Credit to both squads and management on a great contest.

I saw lots of young players who have a big future to look forward to with Mathew McHugh and Josh Obahar leading Parnells and Ryan McCready and Sean Rice leading the TCG/Tara squad.

Obahar was my Man of the Match, he tackled hard and fair while winning and carrying the ball at pace with great success.

He has a sweet left foot and scored a couple of fantastic points when Parnells needed them early in the second half. John Doyle refereed the game and did a great job.

Ambition will drive football semi-finals

Next weekend will see the semi-finals of the Senior Football Championships and the meeting of Cuchulainns and Thomas McCurtains in the play-off at Greenford on Saturday at 4pm to see who represents London in the British Club Championship.

McCurtains need to keep things tight as Cuchulainns are a dangerous side if they get an opportunity to attack.

I think this will be a very competitive game and will come down to the team who has the most ambition to drive on and continue their season at a higher level.

I am really looking forward to the meeting of Fulham Irish v Round Towers and TCG V St Kiernans – both games will be tight affairs with both fixed for Ruislip on Sunday.

Fulham have been very business-like in their group games, scoring well and conceding very little in the process.

Round Towers have been consistent all season and have come out of a very tough group.

They will use that mentality in their approach to the game. Throw in Sunday at 4pm in Ruislip.

Champions do battle

In the other game we have last year’s and the previous year’s champions up against each other – expect a very close, physical battle.

Kiernans will try to keep it tight and their work rate and attitude needs to be at a high level.

TCG will look to get ahead and then use their possession game and defensive organisation to see them through.

There are so many great players on both squads and Chris Byrnes and Lloyd Colfer will have them both ready to give everything. Throw-in Sunday at 2.30pm in Ruislip.

Both games will be close but my prediction is the Fulham Irish and TCG will be victorious.

A sad day for football

It was sad to see Kevin Doyle having to retire from international football as he gave everything in the green shirt. Good luck to him in the future.

Finally congrats to Bill O’Reilly and Bros Pearses on winning the Intermediate hurling Championship final by 3 21 to 0 11 against Thomas McCurtains at the weekend.

Bill is and always has been a brilliant supporter of London GAA so enjoy the victory Bill.

Have a safe week.

Paul Coggin