Cold snap coming Ireland’s way

IT’S time to start really wrapping up warm again. Get the puffy coat and the boots out of the closet. Surround yourself in hot water bottles and blankets. Drink plenty of hot drinks.

Met Eireann is reporting that we’re in for a significant change in weather this week, as temperatures dropped to as low as 1 degrees Celsius last night, and are set to remain cold for the next few days at least.

Thankfully tonight won’t be quite as nippy as last night, becoming generally cloudy and misty with light patches of rain and drizzle.

The lowest temperatures will dip to between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius, with the coldest areas being in the east.

Tuesday (aka Halloween) will be mostly cloudy with patches of light rain and drizzle, with most of it happening near western and northwestern coasts.

Temperatures will range between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, before a slight dip to 8 and 11 degrees Celsius that night.

We can’t say we haven’t been warned, lads!