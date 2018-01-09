London
News

Coldest night of winter was recorded in Ireland on Sunday night

January 9, 2018 By  Ryan Price
Thermometer in the snow. (Picture: Getty Images)

MET ÉIREANN has revealed the lowest temperature recorded in Ireland over the winter period.

Sunday night was as bitter as any other evening throughout this winter period and the temperatures recorded at Mount Dillon weather station in County Roscommon would quite literally send shivers down your spine.

Met Eireann recorded a temperature of – 6.7C at the location, which set the record as the lowest temperature in Ireland this winter.

More News:

Elsewhere, according to figures released by Met Éireann of conditions recorded from Sunday night to 7.30am on Monday morning, Gurteen in Tipperary and Athenry in Galway were nearly as cool with temperatures of -6.5 and -6.2 degrees respectively.

Temperatures also fell below -4 in Claremorris (Mayo), Ballyhaise (Cavan), Oak Park (Carlow), Moore Park (Cork) and Shannon Airport (Clare).

Lowest temperatures of -2 have been forecast for Tuesday night and -3 on Wednesday night, with highest temperatures of 6 degrees predicted for Thursday afternoon before the weather turns a little milder heading into next weekend.

Ryan Price
ABOUT 

Ryan Price is a Content Creator at The Irish Post.

You’ll find Ryan on Twitter at @RyanPrice93. You can contact him via email at ryanwprice93@gmail.com.

