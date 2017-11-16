London
News

Colin Farrell reveals unusual childhood celebrity crush to TV host Jimmy Kimmel

November 16, 2017 By  Gerard Donaghy
Marilyn Monroe and Colin Farrell (Images: Getty)

COLIN FARRELL may be staying silent about his current mystery long-term girlfriend, but he has opened up about his first love to US TV host Jimmy Kimmel.

The Irish actor was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to talk about his new horror movie, The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

However when discussing whose poster adorned his wall as a boy, it was 1950s sex symbol Marilyn Monroe that sent a shiver down a pre-teen Farrell’s spine.

More News:

“I had Marilyn Monroe,” revealed the actor, describing his crush on her as his first experience of romantic love.

“She was probably dead what, about 14 years at stage, so she was a bit beyond my reach.

“It was the first sign that I was somewhat delusional.”

Monroe died in 1962, 14 years before Farrell was born, but that didn’t deter him from offering up Smarties to her sacred poster.

“l left her a little note saying you should try these, I know you’re dead but they’re really good,” he said.

“On my life, I swear to God.”

Joking aside, the former Hollywood wild man said that despite her screen presence, he always sensed a sadness about the tragic star.

“As beautiful as she was, as exuberant as she was and as flirtatious as she may have been, there was a sadness that she could never, never hide as a performer,” said Farrell.

Watch the clip below

Gerard Donaghy
