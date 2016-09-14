Colin Lynch takes silver for Ireland at the Paralympics

COLIN LYNCH has secured Ireland’s fourth medal of the Paralympic Games in Rio with silver in the C2 Road Time Trial.
Lynch completed the 20km course in a time of 28:02.25, over 14 seconds ahed of China’s Guihua Liang, while Tristen Chernove of Canada took gold.
The success comes after Friday’s disappointment of missing out on qualification for the medal races of Men’s C2 3,000m Individual Pursuit, where Liang and Chernove took gold and silver respectively.
The victory comes after Lynch narrowly missed out on a medal in the same event at London 2012.
