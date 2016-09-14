London
Colin Lynch takes silver for Ireland at the Paralympics

September 14, 2016 By  Irish Post

Lynch missed out on a medal at London 2012 [Image: Getty]
COLIN LYNCH has secured Ireland’s fourth medal of the Paralympic Games in Rio with silver in the C2 Road Time Trial.

Lynch completed the 20km course in a time of 28:02.25, over 14 seconds ahed of China’s Guihua Liang, while Tristen Chernove of Canada took gold.

The success comes after Friday’s disappointment of missing out on qualification for the medal races of Men’s C2 3,000m Individual Pursuit, where Liang and Chernove took gold and silver respectively.

The victory comes after Lynch narrowly missed out on a medal in the same event at London 2012.

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

