Comedian Rory’s Stories makes hilarious video about All-Ireland final ticket struggle

September 15, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
The struggle for tickets is real for All Ireland final as shown by Rorys Stories (Source Facebook)
The struggle for All-Ireland final tickets is as captured by Rory’s Stories (Source Facebook)

GAA comedian Rory’s Stories’ latest sketch about the frantic hunt for the All-Ireland final tickets has tickled the funny bone on social media.

Meath man Rory O’Connor produces funny videos on his Facebook page, often with a GAA theme.

His take on the battle for tickets will resonate with many Dublin and Mayo fans making the trip to Croke Park from all over the world this weekend.

Rory, in the guise of a Mayo fan, rings all his friends and family, including Aidan ‘Aido’ O’Shea from the Mayo panel, to see if he can get one.

Alas, he has no luck and so Rory curses all that are going, including Dublin fans and the fact that he’ll have to watch it on the TV.

Watch the sketch here

