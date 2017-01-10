London
Community shocked and devastated following death of Irish woman in Morocco

January 10, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Yvonne Slaughter was on holiday in Agadir when she died. (Picture: Google)
Yvonne Slaughter was on holiday in Agadir, Morocco when she died. (Picture: Google)

AN IRISH woman who died while on holiday in Morocco has been named as Yvonne Slaughter from Sallins Bridge, Co. Kildare. 

While it’s still unclear how Mrs Slaughter, 51, died, an embassy official in Morocco told The Irish Post Mrs Slaughter was on holiday with her husband in Agadir when she passed away on January 8.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade have said they are providing consular assistance to the family of an Irish citizen who died in Morocco at the weekend.

Fianna Fáil County Councillor Carmel Kelly told The Irish Post that the small Kildare community is “devastated.”

“The community is devastated, and shocked beyond belief,” Councillor Kelly said. “And we’re devastated for Brendan and their two children.”

“I knew her as a neighbour, she and I were involved setting up the youth club about 15 years ago, she was very involved in community life.”

Erica Doyle Higgins
