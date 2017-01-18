Community stalwart Anne Riney loses battle with cancer just weeks after death of husband Brendan

THE funeral of Anne Maria Riney will take place in Surrey tomorrow – a month after the death of her husband Brendan.

Mrs Riney, the devoted wife of well-known London Irish business man Brendan Riney, died on January 11 after a seven month battle with cancer.

Described as a unique and caring person who touched the lives of all who knew her, the grandmother passed away peacefully aged 77.

The funeral of the beloved mother-of-five will take place at All Saint’s Roman Catholic Church, 12 Chichele Road, Oxted, RH8 0AG on Thursday, January 19 at 11am.

Her burial will take place afterwards at St Mary the Virgin Church, Westerham, TN16 1TL, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Brendan.

All are welcome to attend the funeral with the Riney family requesting no flowers, donations instead to Pancreatic Cancer UK via Alex Jones Funeral Directors, Oxted (Tel: 01883 730383)

It has been a sad and poignant month for the Riney family, with Ms Riney’s death coming just weeks after the sudden and unexpected passing of her husband John Brendan, MBE, on December 17.

The well-respected Kerry man, who died aged 82, was the founder of JB Riney & Co Ltd – one of Britain’s leading civil engineering companies.

Originally from Kenmare, Mr Riney was awarded the title of London Kerry Person of the Year at the Clayton Crown hotel in Cricklewood only last October – an accolade he accepted proudly with wife Anne by his side.

At the time he said: “I am very proud of my Kerry background especially my roots in Kenmare. I will do my best in my role as Kerry Person of the Year and very much look forward to an exciting year ahead.”

Mr Riney, who was also a member of the Institute of Directors, was awarded an MBE in 2012 from Prince Charles in recognition of his work setting up Mudchute City Farm – a community charity with a working farm, stables, a children’s nursery and a wide range of education activities.

Anne Maria Riney was mother to Eileen, Kate, John, Charlotte and Helen and sister to Jeremiah.

Rest in Peace.