‘Please help find him’ – Concern grows as Irish boy, 14, goes missing in London

November 8, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
James Togher, 14, was last seen at Moorgate station in London on the evening of Tuesday, November 7.

THE sister of a young Irish teenager who has gone missing in London has appealed for the public’s help to find him.

James Togher, 14, was last seen getting off a train at Moorgate station in the City of London shortly after 8pm last night.

More News:

The teenager, who attends St James Catholic High School in Colindale, was also spotted earlier on Tuesday at the Grahame Park – Quakers Course Bus Stop in North London at around 5.30pm.

Members of the Irish community in North London were out searching for James last night after his family reported him missing.

Taking to Facebook yesterday, the teenager’s sister Jen Taylor Mulhern posted an appeal to find her little brother.

“Please help find my little brother James Togher, he’s been reported missing,” she said.

“Last known location getting off train at Moorgate at 20:19 last night.

“He is 14 years old and approximately 5’8 of slim build, last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, black jacket with black and white Nike trainers.

“Please like and share, if anybody has seen him contact me or call Police on 101.”

Aidan Lonergan
