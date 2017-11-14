Concerns grow for welfare of missing women, 46, suffering with mental health issues

POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who was last seen in east London more than a week ago.

Claire Rebecca Shaw was last seen leaving her home address in Chingford, E4 at 10.30am on Saturday, November 4.

She is described as white, around 5ft 5in tall, of slim build with blonde hair.

It is not known what she might be wearing.

Ms Shaw is known to frequent The Castle pub in Woodford Green.

Police officers based in Waltham Forest, who are leading on the missing person case, claim Ms Shaw suffers with her mental health, adding that they are “increasingly concerned for her wellbeing”.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000.