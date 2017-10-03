Conor McGregor has beer thrown over him after singing Celtic song in Glasgow

IRISH fighter Conor McGregor had a beer thrown over him after he lead a Celtic song at a special Q&A event in Glasgow.

The UFC superstar was in the Scottish city to speak to fans at his sold out ‘An Evening with Conor McGregor’ – just over a month since he lost to Floyd Mayweather in his first ever professional boxing match in Las Vegas.

McGregor, a well-known supporter of Celtic, got things going by shouting “What’s up Glasgow Celtic?” to the packed crowd.

“The only football club around here we’re talking about. Glasgow is green and white!”

The chant was largely greeted by cheers, but also a few boos, before he shouted: “Where’s Rangers at?”

He added: “There’s only one team in Glasgow. There’s only one team in Glasgow.

Rangers fan throws a drink over Conor McGregor for singing a Celtic tribute song in Glasgow.

“Walking along, singing a song, walking in a Celtic wonderland.”

The Irishman’s Celtic chant prompted one fan – presumably a Rangers supporter – to throw their drink at him.

Twitter page UFC Related, who posted the original video, wrote: “Rangers fan throws a drink over Conor McGregor for singing tribute song in Glasgow.”

Some Rangers supporters on Twitter were thrilled by the clip.

One Gers fan wrote: “Free tickets for life to the Rangers supporter who poured his drink all over Conor McGregor.”

Free tickets for life to the Rangers supporter who poured his drink all over Conor McGregor

Crumlin native McGregor spoke on a number of subjects at the boisterous event, including his return to UFC, his experience against Floyd Mayweather and his future plans.

He also revealed that he would have been fined $10million (£7.5m) had he been disqualified for an illegal move in the Mayweather bout – such as a roundhouse kick so often seen in the UFC octagon.

McGregor said: “Here’s when I knew I was up against it: The ref was like, even if I lift my leg up, it’s a point deduction.

“I’m like, ‘How is that a point deduction without even a warning?’

“So they’re telling me they’re going to deduct points straight off the bat. And if I do get disqualified for any reason, it was a $10million fine.

“Ten million f***ing dollars!”