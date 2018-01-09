Conor McGregor rented out an entire Irish theme park just for his family and friends

CONOR MCGREGOR rented out Dublin theme park, Funderland, all to himself, family and friends on Monday.
We’ve all dreamed of having an entire theme park to ourselves. No queues, no stress, just unlimited use of all of the rides and games all day long. Well, for Conor McGregor and his big fat bank account, that dream can quite easily be made into a reality.
It was, on Monday, when McGregor rented out the Funderland theme park in Dublin so that he and his close friends and family could enjoy the park without the presence of other members of the public enjoying themselves too.
The Notorious wrote in a post online: “I opened up Funderland tonight, for my family and friends to have fun on this fresh January Monday. The Monday blues are just a day and a colour.”
Here are Conor’s social media posts from the special day out.
Great to meet this little man tonight. My training partner Ciaran Maher, his son and his wife. Ciaran’s son was a patient in the cardiac department in Our Ladies hospital before. I went in one day on the low a while back and visited all the patients and helped out in my way for the department, and nobody knew about it, I made sure of it, but Ciaran reached out to me out of nowhere thanking me for it and I was like how do you know about that and was blown away as he told me of his son and his journey and that his life was saved by the people in the cardiac department in Our ladies. I done this on the low and it reached right back close to me out of nowhere. Crazy. It’s crazy how you just never know. I invited the little champion, my brother Ciaran and his wife today and it was great to meet the little man, thank you for coming.
