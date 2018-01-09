Conor McGregor rented out an entire Irish theme park just for his family and friends

CONOR MCGREGOR rented out Dublin theme park, Funderland, all to himself, family and friends on Monday.

We’ve all dreamed of having an entire theme park to ourselves. No queues, no stress, just unlimited use of all of the rides and games all day long. Well, for Conor McGregor and his big fat bank account, that dream can quite easily be made into a reality.

It was, on Monday, when McGregor rented out the Funderland theme park in Dublin so that he and his close friends and family could enjoy the park without the presence of other members of the public enjoying themselves too.

The Notorious wrote in a post online: “I opened up Funderland tonight, for my family and friends to have fun on this fresh January Monday. The Monday blues are just a day and a colour.”

Here are Conor’s social media posts from the special day out.