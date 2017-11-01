London
6°
mist
humidity: 87%
wind: 3m/s WSW
H 9 • L 6
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Uniform Education Banner
Entertainment | News | Sport

Conor McGregor reveals how much he actually earned from Mayweather fight

November 1, 2017 By  Ryan Price
McGregor has stayed tight-lipped up until now on his earnings from the Mayweather bout. (Picture: Getty Images)

CONOR McGregor has revealed that he earned a whopping £75 million from his loss to boxing champion Floyd Mayweather last month, and has challenged his old rival to a rematch.

McGregor revealed the sum during a recording of this Friday night’s episode of the Late Late Show at RTE in Dublin. Speaking to host Ryan Tubridy, McGregor said; “We’re still in the counting game. Some people are saying its this, other people are saying it’s that. I’m building a nice little team of auditors to make sure all of these numbers people are telling me are correct”.

McGregor went on to say he would happily face Mayweather again in a rematch; “With those lessons, I learned, with another go around, I’d get it. He’s 50-0 and getting on, I’m not calling him out. I’ll sit back. We’ll see how he gets on with this round of money. Maybe I’ll get another call.”

More Sport:

During the interview, McGregor also addressed the criticism he has had to face since he was captured on video last week repeatedly muttering the word ‘faggot’ while consoling SBG stablemate Artem Lobov following the Russian Hammer’s defeat to Andre Fili in Gdansk. The comments were picked up by members of the LGBT community as an incitement to discrimination, considering a large part of McGregor’s fanbase consists of young men and boys who tend to idolize the star and attempt to emulate him both inside and outside of the octagon.

McGregor later pulled out of an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show as well as various other interviews which were scheduled to promote his upcoming documentary movie, which is released on Friday.

McGregor’s next move is likely to be a return to the Octagon, with big UFC fights against Nate Diaz or interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson being mooted.

Brian O’Dowd MPU

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar to direct Greek tragedy on Ireland’s beaches and pay tribute to Seamus Heaney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post