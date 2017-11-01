Conor McGregor reveals how much he actually earned from Mayweather fight

CONOR McGregor has revealed that he earned a whopping £75 million from his loss to boxing champion Floyd Mayweather last month, and has challenged his old rival to a rematch.

McGregor revealed the sum during a recording of this Friday night’s episode of the Late Late Show at RTE in Dublin. Speaking to host Ryan Tubridy, McGregor said; “We’re still in the counting game. Some people are saying its this, other people are saying it’s that. I’m building a nice little team of auditors to make sure all of these numbers people are telling me are correct”.

McGregor went on to say he would happily face Mayweather again in a rematch; “With those lessons, I learned, with another go around, I’d get it. He’s 50-0 and getting on, I’m not calling him out. I’ll sit back. We’ll see how he gets on with this round of money. Maybe I’ll get another call.”

During the interview, McGregor also addressed the criticism he has had to face since he was captured on video last week repeatedly muttering the word ‘faggot’ while consoling SBG stablemate Artem Lobov following the Russian Hammer’s defeat to Andre Fili in Gdansk. The comments were picked up by members of the LGBT community as an incitement to discrimination, considering a large part of McGregor’s fanbase consists of young men and boys who tend to idolize the star and attempt to emulate him both inside and outside of the octagon.

McGregor later pulled out of an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show as well as various other interviews which were scheduled to promote his upcoming documentary movie, which is released on Friday.

McGregor’s next move is likely to be a return to the Octagon, with big UFC fights against Nate Diaz or interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson being mooted.