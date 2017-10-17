Conor McGregor shares adorable pictures from little son’s extravagant christening at Irish castle

CONOR McGregor is notorious enough for his lavish tastes and the Irishman made sure his son Conor Jr’s christening was no exception.

McGregor earned a reported £100million from his boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather and pulled out all the stops for Conor Jr’s big outing on Sunday at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin.

The Irishman took to Instagram to share a number of extravagant pictures from the christening with his 20.6m followers.

McGregor even had the castle transformed into the family’s own person fairground – “Mac Land”.

Adorabe tot Conor Jr looked delighted as he interacted with farm animals and took a ride on the Ferris wheel with his doting mam and dad.

More than 100 guests were invited to Conor Jr’s ceremony, including his dad’s coaches John Kavanagh and Owen Roddy.

There were also fire-breathers, fireworks, and a statue of a lion – if spinning tea cups weren’t enough.

Conor Jr certainly seemed amazed by the whole thing, and just like his dad, he looked the part in his little white suit.

The five-month-old was born to McGregor and long-time girlfriend Dee Devlin in May.

The pair have been together since 2008 – when the Notorious MMA was a little-known 20-year-old fighter yet to make his professional debut.

How sweet.