Conor McGregor, Star Wars and a bat – the most-watched YouTube videos in Ireland over the past year

CONOR McGREGOR’S popularity shows no sign of waning after YouTube revealed the most popular videos on its platform in Ireland over the past year.

A song about the MMA fighter made two appearances on the top 10, boosted no doubt by the hype that surrounded McGregor’s August clash with boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The song, There’s Only One Conor McGregor, was written and performed by Kildare teacher and musician Mick Konstantin.

The list excludes music videos from major labels, however singers Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles made appearances in James Cordon’s Carpool Karaoke segments for the American Late late Show.

Among the other entries in the top 10 are students from the TG Lurgan project at Coláiste Lurgan, renowned for their as Gaeilge covers, who scored another viral hit this year with their version of Despacito.

With Ireland being used as a filming location for the Disney-produced Star Wars sequels, it may have helped the trailer for the forthcoming The Last Jedi force its way into seventh spot.

And while it may be propping up the table in 10th place, the infamous Irish bat makes an appearance in a clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the host interviewed the Fleming family from Kerry, who were tormented by the winged invader.

The top 10 YouTube videos in Ireland

10 – Jimmy Kimmel interviews Irish bat family

9 – Harry Styles Carpool Karaoke

8 – Melissa McCarthy Sean Spicer SNL spoof

7 – Star Wars: The last Jedi trailer

6 – There’s Only One Conor McGregor (original)

5 – Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke

4 – Despacito as Gaeilge by TG Lurgan

3 – Irish brothers Sean and Conor Price X Factor audition

2 – Finbar Furey and Christy Dignam, Green Fields of France

1 – There’s Only One Conor McGregor (official)