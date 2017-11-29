‘Conor might never fight again’ UFC boss Dana White on McGregor’s next move

UFC BOSS Dana White has weighed in on what lies ahead for Irish sportsman Conor McGregor.



When asked whether McGregor could take to the octagan again after his multi-million pound bout against Floyd Mayweather last August, White said he may never fight again.

Speaking at a press conference in the US yesterday, he said: “Conor might never fight again. The guy’s got a f**king hundred million dollars.”

He described the Dublin sportsman as someone who is regarded as a ‘god in Ireland’.

“I got guys that made less than that who were lawyers and went to school their whole life and quit working,” he said.

“These guys make money and that’s it. Fighting’s the worst, try to get up and get punched in the face everyday when you’ve got a hundred million dollars in the bank.

“Money changes everything with a lot of people so, we’ll see,” he added.

“He’s a young rich kid, who’s a god in Ireland. That’s not the healthiest environment either.”