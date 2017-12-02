Coronation Street to feature the first male rape storyline

Coronation Street is set to focus on the case of male rape with long-running character David Platt to be at the centre of the storyline.

The ITV soap is to tackle the stigma around male rape for the first time in its 57 years of broadcasting.

According to Manchester Evening News, the storyline will unfold when new character Josh asks Street resident David Platt to go on a lad’s night out, to which father of two David agrees.

They both head on the night out and David is set to wake up the next morning, realising he was drugged and sexually assaulted.

David is set to go through the multitude of emotions that many rape victims feel, including, shame, guilt and disgust at what is to be inflicted upon him.

According to a Coronation Street insider, the assault will be implied as opposed to graphic scenes: “There won’t be any sexually explicit scenes, what has happened to David will be implied by his reaction and behaviour when he wakes up the next day and starts to remember some of what happened.

“With Josh still on the street, David struggles to deal with the shame of what has happened to him. This is a big storyline for Jack [P Shepherd] and everyone is determined to get it right.”

Corrie is to team up and be guided by charity Survivors Manchester for help with portraying the storyline correctly.