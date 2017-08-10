Cosy countryside lodge set in picturesque landscape for sale in Ireland

THIS charming two-bedroom Gate Lodge located in the picturesque surrounds of rural Ireland has been put on the market.

Kilcrone Lodge in Midleton, Co. Cork utilises a clever design to make the most of its 700 sq ft of compact space.

The 300-year-old cottage underwent a full refurbishment in 2015 and features many of the property’s original features – including exposed brick work and arch style windows.

It is set in a serene location only 1km from Cloyne Village and commands striking views of the surrounding countryside to the rear.

Ballycroneen Beach is one of many scenic seaside spots close by, while the lodge also offers a short commute of ten minutes to Midleton and 35 minutes to Cork city.

Accommodation consists of an entrance porch, open plan kitchen/living/dining area, a bathroom and two bedrooms.

Both of the property’s bedrooms have views extending over the local area and connect to an outside patio area leading to the garden.

Kilcrone Lodge also comes with a private well, zoned heating and its own environmentally friendly bio-cycle sewerage unit.

All curtains, carpets, blinds, kitchen appliances and light fittings are included in the sale.

This tranquil home would be a solid bet for city commuters looking for a quieter life.

Kilcrone Lodge, Kilboy, Cloyne, Midleton, Co. Cork is available via Hegarty Properties for €135,000 (£122,000).

A full brochure can be viewed here…