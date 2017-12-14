Cottage in the Irish countryside on sale for just over £20,000

IF YOU’VE ever dreamed of waking up surrounded by rolling Irish countryside, this cottage could be for you.

Killasanowel Cottage in Co. Leitrim is being auctioned online this Sunday, December 17 with an advised minimum value of €25,000 – around £22,000.

Located in Drumsna, just 7km from Carrick-on-Shannon, the two bedroom 527 square foot property is surrounded by farmland.

There is also the opportunity to extend the property by 40 meters squared to the back without the need for planning permission.

Sales agents REA Brady described the cottage as ‘jewel in the rough’, but added: “Let’s be clear, this is a project but underneath that rough exterior is a diamond.”

With a gabled roof and rubble stone walls, the cottage sits on a 1.7 acre site and had three rooms, a central room and two bedrooms.

There is also a concrete and galvanised building to the rear of the property that with repair could be a workshop or storage building.

“Christmas is a time when people take stock of where they are in their lives,’ said agent Joe Brady. “For those with hectic city lives maybe this could be the best present they could give their family.

“A rural and tranquil cottage that with a lot of TLC could be a family project and a home to make memories in.

“I’ve painted a lovely picture, but is it realisable,” he added. “Well, the first bit (buying it) definitely is.”

Bidding for the cottage will start on Sunday, December 17 at noon until Tuesday, December 19 at noon.