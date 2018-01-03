London
News

Counter petition launched to keep rude Sandwell street name attracts thousands of signatures

January 3, 2018 By  Irish Post
(Image: Google Streetview)

A PETITION to keep a rude street name in Sandwell in the West Midlands has attracted thousands of signatures, outstripping an earlier campaign to have the road renamed.

From Muff to Fannystown, the Irish know all about rude place names.

However you have to feel some sympathy for the residents of Bell End in Rowley Regis, Sandwell.

A petition to change the name to Bell Road claimed children who live on the street are being bullied because of the street name.

However the response has been somewhat limp, with only a few dozen signatures.

In fact it seems to have had an adverse effect after a counter petition rose to the challenge, garnering over 3,000 names.

The new campaign, started by Linda George, says the ‘historic’ name of Bell End should remain.

Her petition states: “Bell End is an historic name in Rowley Regis. Believed to be named after a mine in the locality.

“My Great Uncle’s family lived and kept a shop there, long after his death in WWI.

“Moving forward to today, none of the residents and locals and those that have long standing family connections, that are known to me want this pointless change and in fact find the suggestion that it should be changed, deeply offensive.”

In a rather bizarre coincidence, Bell End leads on to Mincing Lane.

What do you think? Should the name be changed?

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

