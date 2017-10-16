County-by-county list of all Irish roads affected by fallen trees, wires and flooding after Storm Ophelia

AA Roadwatch has released a county-by-county list of all the roads in Ireland affected by fallen trees, wires and flooding in the wake of Storm Ophelia.

For the latest updates click here

Cork

The N72 Killarney/Dungarvan Rd is closed between Tallow and Fermoy.

The N22 Carrigrohane Straight is closed between Victoria Cross and Ballincollig due to fallen trees.

The N22 Cork/Killarney Rd is reportedly blocked between Hartnett’s Cross and Macroom due to a fallen tree. Further east, there is reportedly another fallen tree blocking the road at Lissarda.

The N71 Clonakilty/Bantry Rd is still partially blocked at Roscarbery due to a fallen tree.

The Kanturk/Ballymaquirk Rd (R579) near Mallow is fully blocked by numerous fallen trees.

The Midleton/Dungourney Rd (R627) is blocked by a fallen tree.

Centre Park Rd in the city is impassable due to a number of fallen trees. Avoid.

Power lines are down outside Douglas Community College on South Douglas Rd. Avoid this route

Western Rd in Clonakilty is blocked by two fallen trees.

The Macroom Rd in Bandon is blocked at St. Brogan’s School due to a fallen tree.

Two trees are down on the Bandon/Timoleague Rd (R602).

There’s a tree down near the cemetery on the local Waterloo/Newcastle Rd outside Blarney.

A fallen tree is blocking Ray’s Cross in Doneraile.

A fallen tree is blocking the Glanmire/Watergrasshill Rd (R635) between Glanmire Village and Riverstown Cross.

There’s a tree down on the Bishopstown Rd in the city, near the Hawkes Rd jct.

A fallen tree is blocking the Innishannon/Kinsale Rd (R605) at Shippool.

A tree is down on Melbourn Rd in Bishopstown.

The Marina in the city is closed near Pairc Ui Chaoimh due to a fallen tree.

A tree is down at Millbrook, Monkstown. The road is blocked as a result.

Fallen power lines are fully blocking Sunday’s Well Rd in the city near the Winters Hill jct. Nearby, Winters Hill off Blarney St is blocked due to fallen signage. Use an alternative route.

The Rochestown Rd (R610) in Passage West is blocked by a fallen tree.

Traffic on Model Farm Rd in the city is disrupted due to a fallen tree before the Carrigrohane R/A.

Cork/Tipperary

High-sided vehicles are advised to avoid the M8 Cork/Dublin Rd both ways between J17 Watergrasshill and J7 Cashel North. Diversions via the Old N8 through Fermoy, Mitchelstown, Cahir and Cashel.

Kerry

Gardai are advising motorists to completely avoid the Kenmare/Castletown-Bearhaven Rd (R571) as there are many fallen trees on this route and conditions are treacherous.

There’s a fallen tree on the N71 Ring of Kerry near Gortamullen, Kenmare. There is also a tree at risk of falling near the turn-off for Ballinskelling on the N71 Ring of Kerry.

The N70 Ring of Kerry remains impassable on the Caherciveen side of Glenbeigh Village due to flooding.

There is a fallen tree on Listry Bridge on the Miltown/Killarney Rd (R563) and this route cannot be used until further notice.

A fallen tree on the N72 between Barraduff and Rathmore.

Power lines and trees are still blocking the Sheen Falls Rd in Kenmare.

There are fallen trees on the Kenmare/Kilgarvan Rd (R569) just outside of Kilgarvan.

The N22 Tralee Rd outside Killarney is blocked by a tree near the Kilcummin turn-off.

A fallen tree is blocking Molls Gap (R568) near the tunnel.

A fallen tree is blocking the Ross Rd in Killarney.

There’s a fallen tree on the Upper Park Rd in Killarney, near the post office.

The bridge from Caherciveen to Castlequin is blocked by a tree.

Waterford

Gardaí report several fallen trees on the N25 Waterford/Cork Rd between Waterford City and Youghal, particularly in the Dungarvan region. Road users are being advised to completely avoid this route.

There are fallen trees on the N25 Cork/Waterford Rd at the Dungarvan Bypass between Shandon R/A and Strandside R/A.

There are fallen trees on the N72 Dungarvan/Fermoy Rd between Lismore and Ballyduff and this route is impassable.

There are fallen trees on a number of routes in Waterford City, including Cleaboy Rd, Belvedere Manor, Gracedieu Rd and the Outer Ring Rd.

The Ballycullane Rd (R671) is closed until further notice at Aglish due to a fatal collision.

The Promenade/Strand Rd in Tramore is closed until the weather alert has passed.

There is a fallen tree on the Carrick-on-Suir/Kilmacthomas Rd (R676) at Crehanagh

Mary St in Dungarvan will remain closed until further notice due to falling roof slates.

Limerick

There’s a fallen tree outside Sarsfield House in the city centre, blocking most of the Patrick St/Rutland St jct. Nearby, there’s also a tree on Clare St.

There’s a tree down on the Rosbrien Rd outside Old Crescent RFC.

A fallen tree is blocking the outbound lane on the Condell Rd near the Clonmacken roundabout.

The N20 Cork/Limerick Rd is closed approx. 3km north of O’Rourke’s Cross due to fallen trees.

There are reports of several trees down on the N21 Limerick/Tralee Rd between Adare and Croagh.

There are several fallen trees along the N69 Foynes Rd between Mungret and Clarina and again at Askeaton.

There is a large tree on the Newcastle West/Foynes Rd (R521) between Ardagh and Shanagolden.

The Childers Rd is blocked between the Roxboro Rd R/A and Kilmallock R/A by a fallen tree.

There’s a fallen tree on the Dublin Rd in the city at the turn-off for Murroe, just before the M7 jct at Castletroy.

The Rosbrien Rd in the city is blocked between the Childers Rd and the N18 flyover due to a fallen tree.

There is a tree down on the Kilmallock/Emly Rd (R515) between Elton and Knocklong.

There are several trees down on the Limerick/Mitchelstown Rd (R513) between Caherconlish and Herbertstown. Another tree is down outside the church in Hospital, and then the route is closed closed south of Ballylanders due to several fallen trees.

There’s a fallen tree on the Limerick/Cashel Rd (R505) between Cappamore and Doon.

The Five lpross Roads is blocked outside Abington due to a fallen tree.

The Galbally/Lisvernan Rd is blocked at Ardmore due to a fallen tree. Avoid the route.

A power line is down on Main St in Castleconnell. Caution needed.

Galway

The Promenade in Salthill remains closed both ways until further notice between Grattan Rd and the golf course. Gardai are warning people to stay away from the Salthill area as conditions are extremely treacherous and flooding is likely.

There is surface water on numerous roads in the Claddagh as well as Fr. Griffin Rd at the Spanish Arch and the Dock Rd and road users should avoid these routes where possible.

The N84 Galway/Headford Rd is blocked by a fallen tree at Clonboo.

The Athenry/Tuam Rd (R347) is blocked by a fallen tree at Ballyglunin Train Station.

There is a fallen tree on the Ballinasloe/Kilconnell Rd (R348) at Garrymore.

Dublin

There’s a fallen tree partially blocking Brookfield Rd near the gate to St James’ Hospital but motorists can pass with care. Both entrances to the hospital are open.

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid Tom Clarke Bridge. Gusts are picking up and it is extremely dangerous.

Burton Hall Rd is closed between the Leopardstown Rd jct and Blackthorn Ave jct due to an incident.

The Turvey Rd is completely blocked heading into Donabate due to a fallen tree.

Glenamuck Rd, Cabinteely closed between Enniskerry Rd and Tig Mo Croi due to fallen tree.

There is fallen tree blocking the Naul Rd (R108) outside Swords at Knocksedan. Gardai say power lines down and outages reported around Swords.

Collins Ave is passable with care between Swords Rd and Ballymun Rd jcts due to fallen trees

A fallen tree is blocking Northwood Ave at its jct with Swords Rd.

Reports of a fallen tree on Cappagh Rd on the Ballycoolin side of Kilshane Cross. Traffic is down to one lane.

There are reports of debris and fallen trees on Milltown Rd with Dartry Rd reportedly blocked at Highfield Rd jct.

There is a fallen tree on Glenageary Rd near the Marine Rd jct.

Traffic lights are out of action at the jct of Rathfarnham Rd and Dodder Park Rd due to a power failure in the area.

The Lucan Rd (R148) outside Leixlip is blocked at Salmon Leap due to a fallen tree.

There are no delays to report on the M50 at the moment.

Kildare

The Monasterevin/Portlaoise Rd (R445/Old N7) is blocked just outside Monasterevin due to fallen trees.

There’s a fallen tree on the Maynooth/Leixlip Rd (R148) near the entrance to Carton House.

The local Naas/Rathangan Rd has reopened at Blacktrench.

Emergency services have dealt with a collision on the Nurney Rd in Monasterevin.

Tipperary

The N74 Cashel/Tipperary Rd is closed between Cashel and Golden due to fallen power cables.

The Templemoore/Dunkerrin Rd is closed due to a fallen tree.

There’s a fallen tree on the N62 Thurles/Birr Rd north of Roscrea.

There’s a tree down on the Old N8 (R639) near Horse and Jockey.

A fallen tree is partially blocking the Clonmel Rd (R640) in Cahir.

There are fallen trees on the Mountain Rd (678) outside Clonmel.

Gardaí report a large number of fallen trees in the Tipperary Town area, including the Dundrum Rd and Emly Rd.

The Birdhill/Toomevara Rd (R499) is blocked by fallen trees between Silvermines and Dolla.

A tree is at risk of falling on the Kilross Rd (R662) out of Tipperary Town. Extreme caution needed.

There is an overhanging tree and electricity lines on the Galbally Rd (R662) at Ballinlard in Tipperary Town. Gardai advise road users to avoid the area. The council has been notified.

Wicklow

Cookstown Rd in Enniskerry is only open for local access near the entrance to the Summerhill Hotel due fallen power lines and a fallen tree.

Clare Gardai say the N67 Kilrush/Kilkee Rd is passable again approx. 1.5km outside Kilrush. Local Gardai say a fallen tree has been removed from the Ennis/Tulla Rd (R352) at Clooney Church. Gardai say the Ennis Rd in Kilmihil is passable again. Gardai say Ardclooney Bridge in Killaloe has been reopened. Gardai say a fallen tree has been removed from the Ennis/Kildysart Rd (R473) south of Ballynacally at Paradise. Gardai say the N85 Lahinch Rd out of Ennis is passable again at Fountain Cross. Gardai say the Ennis/Miltown Malbay Rd (R474) is also passable again near Beechpark outside Ennis. Gardai say a fallen tree has been cleared from the Cratloe/Tulla Rd (R462) between Sixmilebridge and Kilkishen. The N18 Galway/Limerick Rd southbound has been reopened at J6 Bunratty as a fallen tree has been removed from this route. Longford The N55 Cavan/Athlone Rd is down to one lane between Granard and Edgeworthstown. HGVs will not be able to pass. The Edgesworthstown/Castlepollard Rd (R395) is closed due to a fallen tree. The Longford/Mullingar Rd (R393) is blocked between Ballycloghan and Carrickboy due to a fallen tree. The N4 Dublin/Sligo Rd has reopened fully westbound at Kilsallagh and also at Newtownforbes. The N63 Roscommon Rd in Longford Town has reopened at Ballymacormack Cemetery. Wexford There are still fallen trees on the N25 on the Waterford side of New Ross but Gardaí say the road is passable. The N25 Wexford Bypass is reportedly still blocked between New Ross Rd R/A and Duncannon Rd R/A due to a fallen tree. There are reportedly still several fallen trees in the Gorey area, including on the Clogh Rd (R722) and on the Carnew Rd (R725), approx. 1km outside Gorey. Carlow The N80 Carlow/Wexford Rd is partially blocked by fallen trees between Kilnock and Ballon. Kilkenny The Carlow/Thomastown Rd (R448) is blocked at Gowran Racecourse due to a fallen tree. The Kells/Kilkenny Rd (R697) is blocked by a fallen tree 2km’s from the Kells Rd R/A on the Kells side of St. Patrick’s Hospital. Avoid this route. In Thomastown, a collapsed wall is blocking Maudlin St (R700) and Gardai say road users should not use this route. The Graiguenamanagh/St. Mullin’s Rd (R705) is fully blocked 1km outside Graiguenamanagh due to fallen trees and power cables. Meath The N51 Navan/Slane Rd is blocked at Dunmoe due to a fallen tree. The N52 Kells/Ardee Rd is fully blocked at both Drakerath and Staholmog due to a number of fallen trees on this route. There are electricity poles down on the Kells/Slane Rd (R163) near Oristown. There is a fallen tree on the main road in Johnstown in Navan. Outside Dunboyne, the Summerhill Rd (R156) is blocked at Baytowncross due to a fallen tree. In Kells, there is a fallen tree on the Navan Rd (R147). There are two separate fallen trees on the Wilkinstown/Navan Rd (R162). The Old N4 (R148) is blocked at Newcastle and also at Ardnamullen on the Kinnegad side of Clonard due to a fallen tree. Westmeath A fallen tree remains on the N55 Ballymahon Rd outside Athlone. Fallen electricity poles are blocking the Mullingar Rd in Kinnegad at Corkhill. There is a tree down on Retreat Rd in Athlone. There’s a fallen tree on the N52 Mullingar/Kells Rd just outside Cloghan. The Castlepollard/Virginia Rd (R195) is now completely blocked by fallen trees on either side of Oldcastle. Louth There is a fallen tree on the Dundalk Rd (R173) in Carlingford. Take extreme care on the route as it is on a bad bend. A fallen tree and electricity poles have been cleared from the Collon/Drogheda Rd (R168) at Nursery Cross. Fallen tree blocking North Strand at Donor Green outside Drogheda. The Clermont Rd outside Dundalk is closed at Greenfields due to an incident. Use an alternative route. Laois The Portlaoise/Portarlington Rd (R419) is fully blocked due to numerous fallen trees on this route. A fallen tree has been cleared from the off-ramp of the M7 Dublin/Limerick Rd southbound at J17 Portlaoise Centre. Donegal Harry Blaney Bridge will close from 2pm until 8am Tuesday (17th). Cavan The Castlepollard/Virginia Rd (R195) is still completely blocked by fallen trees on either side of Oldcastle.