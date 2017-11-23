London
7°
light rain
humidity: 66%
wind: 4m/s SW
H 7 • L 6
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Uniform Education Banner
Entertainment | News

Courteney Cox creates star-studded showreel for partner Johnny McDaid in Irish Post Awards special

November 23, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Hollywood actress Courteney Cox has created a star-studded showreel for partner Johnny McDaid in an Irish Post Award special.

HOLLYWOOD actress Courtney Cox has created a star-studded showreel for fiancé Johnny McDaid in a special for The Irish Post Awards. 

The highly acclaimed songwriter and Snow Patrol guitarist accepted the award for his Outstanding Contribution to Music at the 40th Annual Irish Post Awards.

In a video praising the Derry native, his partner Courteney Cox rounded up a series of artists he has worked with through the years to describe him in three words.

More News:

P!nk, Alicia Keys, Robbie Williams, Ed Sheeran and Gary Lightbody are amongst the stars to pay tribute to Johnny McDaid and his work.

“I don’t remember how Johnny and I met, I don’t remember a time when I didn’t know him.

“His contribution over the last two decades to Irish music is immense,” bandmate Gary says.

Robbie Williams said McDaid got him to be ‘the most vulnerable.’

“He’s like a musical therapist, he got me to be the most vulnerable that I’ve ever been on any song ever.

“The song that we came up with touched the hearts of a lot people

“Touched the hearts of a lot of people.

“He’s a master of his craft,” he added.

“I just say these terrible things and he turns them into pure poetry,” What About Us singer P!nk says.”

“He is very giving and is willing to give you as much as you give.”

Watch the video of love for Johnny McDaid created by Courteney Cox below… 

Courteney CoxfeaturedIrishIrish Post awardsJohnny McDaid

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Conor McGregor’s ‘apology’ on the Late Late Show has left viewers unimpressed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post