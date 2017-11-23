Courteney Cox creates star-studded showreel for partner Johnny McDaid in Irish Post Awards special

HOLLYWOOD actress Courtney Cox has created a star-studded showreel for fiancé Johnny McDaid in a special for The Irish Post Awards.

The highly acclaimed songwriter and Snow Patrol guitarist accepted the award for his Outstanding Contribution to Music at the 40th Annual Irish Post Awards.

In a video praising the Derry native, his partner Courteney Cox rounded up a series of artists he has worked with through the years to describe him in three words.

P!nk, Alicia Keys, Robbie Williams, Ed Sheeran and Gary Lightbody are amongst the stars to pay tribute to Johnny McDaid and his work.

“I don’t remember how Johnny and I met, I don’t remember a time when I didn’t know him.

“His contribution over the last two decades to Irish music is immense,” bandmate Gary says.

Robbie Williams said McDaid got him to be ‘the most vulnerable.’

“He’s like a musical therapist, he got me to be the most vulnerable that I’ve ever been on any song ever.

“The song that we came up with touched the hearts of a lot people

“He’s a master of his craft,” he added.

“I just say these terrible things and he turns them into pure poetry,” What About Us singer P!nk says.”

“He is very giving and is willing to give you as much as you give.”