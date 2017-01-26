Coventry Irishman Colm Gleeson to be laid to rest three weeks after motorway crash claimed his life

THE FUNERAL of a young Coventry Irishman who died in a motorway crash will take place in the city next week.



Colm Gleeson, 26, died on January 9 following a horrific and fiery single-car crash on the M6.

His funeral will be held at 9.45am at St Thomas More Catholic Church, Coventry on Wednesday, February 1.

This will be followed by cremation at Canley Crematorium. A gathering for family and friends will take place afterwards where there will be music and tributes in honour of Colm.

The Gleeson family have invited those who knew him to attend. There is no dress code.

“We will have a traditional Catholic Mass and then afterwards there will be music and tributes, people can come – they’d don’t have to wear black,” his sister Kelly Gleeson said.

Colm Gleeson died, along with a 46-year-old woman from Birmingham, when the car he was driving hit a tree and burst into flames on the southbound side of the M6 near Corley services just before 1.50am on January 9.

THe family has said that donations, if desired, can be made at the funeral to the Coventry Football Charity Cup.

The charity is one that supports a number of good causes in the West Midlands and Warwickshire area.

It was one that Colm supported and his parents are also on the committee.

Part of a large Irish family, including TV actor and director Sean Gleeson who is a cousin, the tragic young man had roots in Donegal and Tipperary.

Following his tragic death, his sister Kelly Gleeson, described her Celtic football-loving brother – whose father is cousin to former Ireland international Niall Quinn – as everyone’s ‘rock’.

“He was the life and soul of any party. Always the first to arrive, and usually the last man standing,” she said. “He was a terrific practical joker and had a huge sense of humour.”

“He loved his job, and it took him all over the country,” sister Kelly said. “So we’ve had people getting in touch from everywhere, all wanting to say what a laugh he was, and what good company he was.

“It has been some comfort to know how well-liked he was,” she added.

Ms Gleeson told The Irish Post that Colm “was a very special person” who would be missed terribly.

“You could never be miserable when he was around,” she said. “He always had a kind word and a joke for everyone.”

Colm is survived by his mother and father, and by his sister Kelly and brother Sean.