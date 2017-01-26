London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Comhaltas Banner – January
Home  |  News  |  Coventry Irishman Colm Gleeson to be laid to rest three weeks after motorway crash claimed his life

Coventry Irishman Colm Gleeson to be laid to rest three weeks after motorway crash claimed his life

January 26, 2017 By  Siobhan Breatnach
colmgleeson-n
Colm Gleeson died aged 26 in a crash on the M6

THE FUNERAL of a young Coventry Irishman who died in a motorway crash will take place in the city next week.

Colm Gleeson, 26, died on January 9 following a horrific and fiery single-car crash on the M6.

His funeral will be held at 9.45am at St Thomas More Catholic Church, Coventry on Wednesday, February 1.

This will be followed by cremation at Canley Crematorium. A gathering for family and friends will take place afterwards where there will be music and tributes in honour of Colm.

The Gleeson family have invited those who knew him to attend. There is no dress code.

“We will have a traditional Catholic Mass and then afterwards there will be music and tributes, people can come – they’d don’t have to wear black,” his sister Kelly Gleeson said.

colmgleeson4-n
Colm was part of a big Irish family and loved Celtic football

Colm Gleeson died, along with a 46-year-old woman from Birmingham, when the car he was driving hit a tree and burst into flames on the southbound side of the M6 near Corley services just before 1.50am on January 9.

THe family has said that donations, if desired, can be made at the funeral to the Coventry Football Charity Cup.

The charity is one that supports a number of good causes in the West Midlands and Warwickshire area.

It was one that Colm supported and his parents are also on the committee.

colmgleeson2-n
The Gleeson family

Part of a large Irish family, including TV actor and director Sean Gleeson who is a cousin, the tragic young man had roots in Donegal and Tipperary.

Following his tragic death, his sister Kelly Gleeson, described her Celtic football-loving brother – whose father is cousin to former Ireland international Niall Quinn – as everyone’s ‘rock’.

“He was the life and soul of any party. Always the first to arrive, and usually the last man standing,” she said. “He was a terrific practical joker and had a huge sense of humour.”

youngcolmgleeson-n
Colm as a young boy

“He loved his job, and it took him all over the country,” sister Kelly said. “So we’ve had people getting in touch from everywhere, all wanting to say what a laugh he was, and what good company he was.

“It has been some comfort to know how well-liked he was,” she added.

Ms Gleeson told The Irish Post that Colm “was a very special person” who would be missed terribly.

“You could never be miserable when he was around,” she said. “He always had a kind word and a joke for everyone.”

Colm is survived by his mother and father, and by his sister Kelly and brother Sean.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Kelly Bar – MPU – January

Siobhan Breatnach
ABOUT 

Siobhán Breatnach is the Editor-in-Chief of The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @SBreatnach

LONDON - JUNE 27: Bruce Springsteen with Legendary Waitress Rita Gilligan in the Hard Rock VIP Backstage Area on day 3 of Hard Rock Calling in Hyde Park on June 27, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Broussely/Redferns) LONDON - JUNE 27: Bruce Springsteen with Legendary Waitress Rita Gilligan in the Hard Rock VIP Backstage Area on day 3 of Hard Rock Calling in Hyde Park on June 27, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Broussely/Redferns) LONDON - JUNE 27: Bruce Springsteen with Legendary Waitress Rita Gilligan in the Hard Rock VIP Backstage Area on day 3 of Hard Rock Calling in Hyde Park on June 27, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Broussely/Redferns)

Recommended for you:
Rita Gilligan – the Galway girl who became the most famous rock ‘n’ roll waitress in the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post