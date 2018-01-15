London
The Cranberries’ singer Dolores O’Riordan dies suddenly

January 15, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Irish singer Dolores O’Riordan of Irish band The Cranberries has died. (Picture: GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP/Getty Images)

THE CRANBERRIES’ singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly at her home in London. 

It’s understood the 46 year old singer, originally from Ballybricken Co Limerick died during a short recording session in London.

The circumstances of the 46-year-old’s death are as yet unknown.

More News:

Her publicist said: “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

More as we get it… 

Erica Doyle Higgins
