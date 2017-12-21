London
Crews tackling huge fire at Cork naval base

December 21, 2017
THE HAULBOWLINE Naval Base in Cork has been evacuated following a large fire.

The blaze is thought to have started shortly before 9pm in a disused warehouse surrounded by some of the core office buildings of the Naval Service.

Naval Service fire fighting units arrived at the scene within minutes to tackle the blaze, and have since been joined by two units from the Cork Fire Brigade.

Haulbowline is Ireland’s main navy base and serves as both the accommodation, operations, berthing and refitting complex for the Irish fleet

It is also the site of a major fuel bunker complex for patrol ship operations.

