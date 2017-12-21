Crews tackling huge fire at Cork naval base

THE HAULBOWLINE Naval Base in Cork has been evacuated following a large fire.
The blaze is thought to have started shortly before 9pm in a disused warehouse surrounded by some of the core office buildings of the Naval Service.
Flames billowing out of the Naval Base in Cork Harbour @ralphriegel pic.twitter.com/645EQkXylx
— Darragh McGann (@McGannDarragh) December 21, 2017
Naval Service fire fighting units arrived at the scene within minutes to tackle the blaze, and have since been joined by two units from the Cork Fire Brigade.
Haulbowline is Ireland’s main navy base and serves as both the accommodation, operations, berthing and refitting complex for the Irish fleet
It is also the site of a major fuel bunker complex for patrol ship operations.
Emergency services are fighting a fire at the Naval Base in #Cork. #3News. @defenceforces pic.twitter.com/T4a4aQVSVJ
— Paul Byrne (@PaulByrne_1) December 21, 2017
Large fire at Irish Naval Base on Haulbowline Island, Cork. Fire fighters fighting the blaze at the moment. pic.twitter.com/4Q1b2KBy76
— Niall O’Connor (@NI_ALLO) December 21, 2017
