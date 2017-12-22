Croke Park express concern over emergence of replicas of Liam MacCarthy Cup in Galway

GALWAY’S FIRST All-Ireland senior hurling title in 29 years has done wonders for the county, but it seems to have also provided extra work for some silversmiths with at least two replica Liam MacCarthy Cups in circulation.

A spokesperson for Croke Park has confirmed that Galway captain David Burke was presented with the real Liam MacCarthy Cup in September when they defeated Waterford in the final, and Galway GAA are adamant that this is the only trophy which they are bringing around the county.

But it appears that at least two other replica trophies have been doing the rounds over the past few months, often at commercial or social events. These are being circulated by people not involved with the team or the county committee.

Galway county committee chairman Pat Kearney stressed that the only trophy they circulate is the cup they were presented with in Croke Park in September.

He said he had heard suggestions that a replica or two were in circulation and urged anyone looking to have the trophy to go through official county committee channels to get it.

“As far as I am concerned we have one cup. We have heard reports of replica cups. We have one cup and Croke Park will probably be making some policy on that,” he said.

The MacCarthy is prized and we fought hard for 29 years for that. We won’t be going around with any replica cup.”

A spokesperson for Croke Park said they would be very concerned if replicas of the Liam MacCarthy, Sam Maguire or other cups were being used.

He said that the Liam MacCarthy Cup and the Sam Maguire Cup were governed by copyright since new versions of the trophies were made almost three decades ago.

“It is unacceptable that replicas or any of our trophies be made and circulated and we would welcome any information on this,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson confirmed that an official replica of the Liam MacCarthy Cup had been made and was used occasionally for promotional purposes by Croke Park but use of this was under strict governance and it was never used in public.