McKeefry Banner – January 2017
Home  |  Entertainment  |  WATCH: Crowd goes wild as Jamie Dornan recreates scene from new 'Fifty Shades' film live on TV

WATCH: Crowd goes wild as Jamie Dornan recreates scene from new ‘Fifty Shades’ film live on TV

February 2, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Jamie Dornan attends the UK Premiere of "Fifty Shades Of Grey" at Odeon Leicester Square on February 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
Jamie Dornan gave the audience more than they bargained for when he recreated a scene from the new Fifty Shades film live on a TV talk show (Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

IRISH actor Jamie Dornan gave the audience more than they bargained for when he recreated a scene from the new Fifty Shades film live on a TV talk show. 

The Co. Down native plays the lead role of Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, and is currently promoting the latest release, Fifty Shades Darker, out February 10.

The 34-year-old was appearing on the Conan talk show with Conan O’Brien when he wowed the crowed with his physical strength, replicating Christian’s workout routine from the film.

“If he was just lifting weights, it would be too boring,” Dornan told host Conan. “I just happened to say I have one party trick I can do but I need a pommel horse.”

Seizing the opportunity to show off his trick, Dornan used O’Brien’s desk as a makeshift pommel horse and, weighting his forearms on the desk, manoeuvred his body above his head.

While the crowd went wild, Dornan appeared to prove how difficult the party trick is, as he managed to strain his pectoral muscle in the process.

Watch Jamie Dornan drive the crowd wild with his immense strength in the video below…

 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

