Crowds turned out in the masses to pay respects to Dolores O’Riordan

THE PEOPLE of Limerick along with people from near and far arrived at St. Joseph’s Church on Sunday afternoon to pay respect to the late Dolores O’Riordan.

The body of the Cranberries frontwoman O’Riordan was laid out for repose in the church until 4 pm at St. Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue in Limerick City.

It’s believed the musician had an open casket, letting fans, family and friends take a look at the face they loved so much.

While people were allowed to visit the church today, O’Riordan will be finally laid to rest on Tuesday after her funeral, which is due to take place in the Limerick church also.

Father James Walton, Parish Priest of Ballybricken and Bohermore, Co. Limerick, revealed in a statement earlier this week that the funeral mass will take place at the Church of Saint Ailbe, Ballybricken, at 11.30 am on Tuesday 23 January.

It has been arranged the singer will be buried in the O’Riordan family plot, beside her late father who passed in 2011.

Photos of the reposal show that hundreds upon thousands of people turned up to pay their respects, many standing in the rain and holding flowers to show how much O’Riordan meant to them.

The queues were seen to curl around the corner of the church entrance, with people standing in a queue for long periods of time.

O’Riordan’s former classmates from school turned up with flowers to remember their friend.

O’Riordan was given a Garda escort for the travel from the church to her home.

The remains of O’Riordan will also be in repose at Cross’s Funeral Home in Ballyneety, Co. Limerick, on Monday 22 January from 4 pm. This will be followed by a removal at the church in Ballybricken at 8 pm before her funeral on Tuesday.