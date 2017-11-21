Customers advised against making purchases online ahead of Black Friday

Irish customers and indeed, customers around the globe are being warned of the dangers of shopping online in such events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The shopping phenomenon that is Cyber Friday goes ahead on this Friday, 24th November and with the days to Christmas reducing faster and faster, many of us love a cheap bargain in the sales.

However, An Garda Síochána are warning people of the dangers associated with using debit and credit cards to make purchases on selected shopping sites.

Reportedly, more than 20% of Irish people ran into problems on Black Friday last year after using their card to pay for reduced items.

According to The Irish Sun, Kelvin Courtney of the Garda Centre of Excellence warned people of the lucrative sales, urging people to keep their wits about them: “Cyber Monday and the run-up to Christmas is a time when increased numbers of consumers go online to get the last minute deal. Shopping online is safe so long as we use our credit/debit cards correctly.

“We are asking people to take greater precautions when shopping online than they would if purchasing in the shops.”