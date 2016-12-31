Customer’s cheeky request when placing order with Belfast chip shop

WE’VE all seen the ‘add comments’ field when ordering food online.

Usually it’s to tell the restaurant to add extra ketchup, or to let the delivery man know to phone on arrival as the doorbell is broke.

But one customer of Belfast fish and chip shop Feeley’s was really pushing her luck with a cheeky request with her online order.

The takeaway on the Shaws Road in West Belfast was left gobsmacked when an order marked ASAP came in on December 30 – complete with a request to pick up some flu medicine en route and send it along with the food.

In fact it seems the customer wasn’t even that hungry but went to the extreme lengths to get her hands on some Benylin.

Along with her order, she added: “Will you please stop in spar on the way and pick up some benylin cold and flu tablets and Ill give you the money, only ordering food so I can get the tablets Im dying sick xx”

The chippie posted the cheeky request to their Facebook page – where it has received over 5,500 reactions – adding “words absolutely fail me”.

We don’t know whether to criticise her for her audacity, feel sorry for her being sick, or applaud her for her inventiveness.

But did Feeley’s deliver? See for yourself…

Now that’s service!