Cyclist killed in collision with car

December 3, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

A MAN has died in Co. Waterford after being knocked off his bike.

In the early hours of this morning, the victim was out for a cycle at 7am when he killed.

The cyclist collided with a car in the town of Kilcop on the Dunmore Road and died at the scene.

The body was moved to University Hospital Waterford and it is said the road where the incident occurred has been sealed off pending forensic examination.

According to The Independent, a spokesperson for the Gardaí confirmed the incident: “The collision between a car and a cyclist occurred at approximately 7am…

“The cyclist, a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to University Hospital Waterford.”

 

