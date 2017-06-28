London
15°
light intensity drizzle
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s NW
H 15 • L 11
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Waxy’s June
Home  |  News  |  Daily Mail slammed for stereotyping Irish as alcoholics in political cartoon

Daily Mail slammed for stereotyping Irish as alcoholics in political cartoon

June 28, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
The cartoon references Theresa May’s £1bn deal with Arlene Foster’s DUP. Picture: Getty Images

A CARTOON appearing in The Daily Mail has sparked outrage online, amid complaints that it racially stereotypes the Irish.

The Mac illustration references news that Theresa May reached a £1billion deal with the Democratic Unionist Party to form a majority in the House of Commons.

It depicts a pub called ‘The Belfast Arms’ with a group of drunken men and women beside empty pints of Guinness.

A sign next to the group of inebriated group reads ‘Free Guinness for Life’.

Accompanying the cartoon is the caption: “Theresa May took some persuading but eventually the DUP clinched the deal.”

Social media users quickly shared their outrage online, calling out the newspaper for ‘racially stereotyping’ the Irish and blasting the cartoon for its ‘cluelessness’.

Others pointed out that the cartoon didn’t even make logical sense – as the DUP has a reputation for being teetotal.

Musician Billy Bragg said the cartoon was “wrong on so many levels,” adding, “The DUP are teetotalers; if they drank, it wouldn’t be stuff made in Dublin.”

Another user tweeted: “To the folks at the Daily Mail, DUP are just as Irish as the rest of us.”

While another said: “As the DUP don’t identify themselves as Irish and view booze as ‘the devil’s buttermilk’, The Daily Mail really outdo themselves here.”

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
K&D Joinery

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
The Irish Post renews media partnership with The Lighthouse Club construction industry charity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post