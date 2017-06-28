Daily Mail slammed for stereotyping Irish as alcoholics in political cartoon

A CARTOON appearing in The Daily Mail has sparked outrage online, amid complaints that it racially stereotypes the Irish.

The Mac illustration references news that Theresa May reached a £1billion deal with the Democratic Unionist Party to form a majority in the House of Commons.

It depicts a pub called ‘The Belfast Arms’ with a group of drunken men and women beside empty pints of Guinness.

A sign next to the group of inebriated group reads ‘Free Guinness for Life’.

Mac in Daily Mail wrong on so many levels: Racial stereotyping; the DUP are teetotalers; if they drank, it wouldn’t be stuff made in Dublin pic.twitter.com/BCzDg3bOLv — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) June 27, 2017

Accompanying the cartoon is the caption: “Theresa May took some persuading but eventually the DUP clinched the deal.”

Social media users quickly shared their outrage online, calling out the newspaper for ‘racially stereotyping’ the Irish and blasting the cartoon for its ‘cluelessness’.

How the chaps at the Daily Mail see the DUP.

Someone needs to remind the English hack that the Norn Iron folk are “Bratash”.

😂 pic.twitter.com/75lo1f8jEx — Phil MacGiollaBhain (@Pmacgiollabhain) June 27, 2017

Others pointed out that the cartoon didn’t even make logical sense – as the DUP has a reputation for being teetotal.

Musician Billy Bragg said the cartoon was “wrong on so many levels,” adding, “The DUP are teetotalers; if they drank, it wouldn’t be stuff made in Dublin.”

Stereotypes aside, Mac in the Mail has patently never met anyone from the DUP pic.twitter.com/RHiItELE93 — Ian Prior (@ianprior) June 27, 2017

Another user tweeted: “To the folks at the Daily Mail, DUP are just as Irish as the rest of us.”

While another said: “As the DUP don’t identify themselves as Irish and view booze as ‘the devil’s buttermilk’, The Daily Mail really outdo themselves here.”

As the DUP 1) don’t identify themselves as Irish and 2) view booze as ‘the devil’s buttermilk’, the Daily Mail really outdo themselves here pic.twitter.com/AoEnRpnARH — Mike White (@miguelblanco85) June 27, 2017