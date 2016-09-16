London
Dancers tap up an electrifying display of Irish dance to celebrate half way to St Patrick's Day

Dancers tap up an electrifying display of Irish dance to celebrate half way to St Patrick’s Day

September 16, 2016 By  Irish Post
The various dance companies teamed up with Fusion Fighters for the wonderful dance
The dancers teamed up with Fusion Fighters (Picture: Fusion Fighters)

A GROUP of Irish dancers turned an ordinary day into an extraordinary dance spectacular in a bid to get people in the mood for St Patrick’s Day. 

Tomorrow, September 17, marks the half way point in the year to March 17.

And to celebrate Fusion fighters took to the streets to toe-tap their way around town.

Led by artistic director Chris Naish, from Riverdance, Lord of the Dance and Celtic Women, the video is a celebration of Irish culture.

The clip features over 30 dancers students from four Irish dance schools in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York City.

Watch the dance video here…

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

