Dancers tap up an electrifying display of Irish dance to celebrate half way to St Patrick’s Day

A GROUP of Irish dancers turned an ordinary day into an extraordinary dance spectacular in a bid to get people in the mood for St Patrick’s Day.
Tomorrow, September 17, marks the half way point in the year to March 17.
And to celebrate Fusion fighters took to the streets to toe-tap their way around town.
Led by artistic director Chris Naish, from Riverdance, Lord of the Dance and Celtic Women, the video is a celebration of Irish culture.
The clip features over 30 dancers students from four Irish dance schools in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York City.
Watch the dance video here…
